MALL-goers view the colorful and artistic hand-painted shoes representing different towns in Rizal as part of SM City Taytay’s Inter-Town Shoe Art competition on Saturday in celebration of the 121st Araw ng Lalawigan ng Rizal and 124th Independence Day.

LOOK:

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

