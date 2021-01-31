Guess NLEX's No. 3 and 4 picks in PBA draft correctly, win tablets and laptop

IF you're a PBA fan or a computer geek or both, this is the contest for you.

Beginning on Monday, the NLEX Road Warriors will be holding a contest on their social media pages that stakes 15 tablets and a laptop donated by head coach Yeng Guiao and his players.

All fans need to do is guess who the Road Warriors will pick with the No. 3 and No. 4 selections in the 2021 PBA Rookie Draft on March 14 and post the answers in the PBA ballclub's Facebook page and other social media accounts.

NLEX will have two high selections in one of the deepest draft pools ever, led by Joshua Manzon, Jamie Malonzo, Santi Santillan, Alvin Pasaol, and Jason Brickman.

Guiao asked his players to donate a tablet each for the prizes, aware that these gadgets are important to households these days, especially for home-schooled students.

"We know how important these gadgets are to students," said Guiao, who donated a laptop as grand prize.

The guessing game will run from February 1 to 12 noon of March 14, or a few hours before the PBA Rookie Draft is held.

All those who got the right answers will qualify for the raffle draw on March 18.

For more information, visit the NLEX Road Warriors' social media pages.