Greyhoundz’s Reg Rubio reminisces about Basketball Mondays with Jamir Garcia

METALHEADS… and certified ballers.

Paying tribute to his late friend Jamir Garcia, Reg Rubio posted his own memories of weekly hoops session with the charismatic Slapshock frontman.

“Yung Basketball Mondays / Monday Madness ay almost 20 years na naming ginagawa,” wrote the vocalist of rap metal act Greyhoundz. “Limahan na nag-umpisa sa pampakundisyon lang hanggang sa naging intense ang depensahan.”

In words that will be familiar to many Pinoy ballers, he added, “Pero para sa'kin, di lang basketballan ang mga oras na yon. Para sakin, naging “release” yun ng stress.”

Garcia, Rubio, and the rest of those players used those weekly sessions to take a break from their grind, talk about their families and dreams, and do some bonding outside their music.

“Dun kami nag-aasaran. Kwentuhan,” continued Rubio, who also now streams Dota 2 and Clash of Clans videos on his Facebook page.

He also revealed that “Basketball Mondays” were an initiative of bandmates Jamir and Chi Evora, who was the drummer of Slapshock.

In a previous post paying tribute to Garcia, Rubio also talked about the healthy band rivalry between Greyhoundz and Slapshock.

"Oo, nagsusunugan kami sa entablado," he said, posting a throwback gig picture. "Mula noon, hanggang ngayon."

He added: "Ang isa sa mga hindi nagbago over the years, ay ang pagmamahal sa isa’t isa. Yun ang pinanghahawakan ko ngayon. Sa dinami daming dinaanan na gera, yan ang hindi magbabago.

The Slapshock vocalist, who was found dead last Thursday, November 26, in his Quezon City home, played basketball regularly, and had skill. In 2012, Garcia posted more than 50 points during a Myx 3x3 competition.

As Rubio’s story shows, Garcia never lost his love for the game.

But as the Greyhoundz vocalist wrote, “[I]t will never be the same.”

