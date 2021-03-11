Atenista Gretchen Ho wears La Salle green to work to celebrate F2's move to PVL

RIVALS on the court but bound together by a common goal - to make the Philippine volleyball scene a better industry.

After the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers officially announced their transfer to the Premier Volleyball League, the volleyball community celebrated like never before.

Excitement from both fans and players flooded social media on Thursday.

The Cargo Movers, mentored by seasoned coach Ramil de Jesus, still have De La Salle University Lady Spikers in their core with the likes of Aby Maraño, Ara Galang, Kim Kianna Dy, Majoy Baron, Kim Fajardo, Michelle Cobb, Des Cheng, and Dawn Macandili manning their frontcourt.

Disregarding the blue and green rivalry in collegiate play, former Ateneo star Gretchen Ho even went the extra mile to celebrate the moment.

She wore the opposite color to commemorate the day most fans called 'historic' for PH volleyball.

"Talagang naka-Green... para sa mga kasama nating Lasallista sa F2 Logistics!! Super proud moment for me reporting this story as a sports anchor on TV5. Historic Day for Philippine Volleyball," the 30-year-old television personality said on Twitter.

The Cargo Movers' official Twitter account reposted the tweet with the caption: "Salamat Gretchen Ho."

Earlier in the day, amid the social media festivities, Ho, who played for the Lady Eagles from 2008 to 2013, even posted how the event touched her on a personal level.

She said she never saw this day coming, but she's nonetheless grateful.