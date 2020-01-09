Gretchen Ho gets accepted to Harvard Business School

GRETCHEN Ho is on a roll.

Just a little over a week after she reported that she'd been snapped up as a torchbearer for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, here she is again on Instagram with another piece of good news.

"Lagpas ulo ang kilig ko this morning when I received the news that I’d been accepted at Harvard Business School!!" she wrote on her social media accounts.

She'll be taking a programme on "The Business of Entertainment, Media & Sports" at the Boston-based institution.

In this course, she will "acquire proven approaches for launching and managing creative products and portfolios, managing and marketing talent, assessing and determining when to make smaller versus blockbuster bets, identifying and capitalizing on market disruptions, and other strategic challenges," according to the HBS website.

Whew. Looks like it's going to be a packed couple of days for her. According to the acceptance letter (a screenshot of which she also posted), the course will be held from June 3 to 6.

"On-campus, single occupancy accommodations are included in your tuition," the letter went on to say.

Rapper LL Cool J took the same course two years ago. "Absolutely gangster," he said of his instructor, Anita Elberse, author of Blockbusters: Hit-making, Risk-taking, and the Big Business of Entertainment.

It's an on-brand bit of higher education for the former volleyball superstar, who's been pivoting her career into entertainment and media. Tonight, Star Cinema will also air her interview with Birdshot director Mikhail Red, who helmed the upcoming zombie movie Block Z.