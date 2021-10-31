Greg Slaughter, wife expecting first baby girl

ALMOST A year after they tied the knot, Greg Slaughter and wife Schinina Juban announced that they are expecting their first child.

Slaughter made the announcement on Instagram, taking a proud photo with Juban as she showed off her baby bump. Around them was a field full of season-appropriate pumpkins.

Greg Slaughter and wife Schinina Juban announce pregnancy



“Very excited and happy to announce we will be expecting our first baby girl early 2022!!” the NorthPort big man announced.

He added the hashtag #Girldad.

At the recently concluded PBA Philippine Cup, Slaughter’s squad NorthPort was swept in the best-of-three quarterfinals by the San Miguel Beermen. Inside the semi-bubble, Slaughter, averaged 16.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks — a significant spike in his stats compared to his tenure with the Gin Kings.

