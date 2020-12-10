Greg Slaughter marries longtime girlfriend in private ceremony

JUST a day after Barangay Ginebra won its first PBA Philippine Cup title in 13 years, Greg Slaughter had another momentous occasion to celebrate.

The seven-foot slotman revealed on his social media accounts that he has wed longtime fiance Schinina Juban in civil rites on Thursday.

The 32-year-old posted an Instagram story update showing him and Juban after the private ceremony. He later posted the same photo on his Twitter page.

Juban is a former television and movie personality who starred in the show 'Fashionista by Heart.'

PHOTO: @GWillSlaughter on Twitter

Based on their previous social media updates, the two got engaged in 2019.

Few details about the civil rites have already leaked out, like the wedding dress for example.