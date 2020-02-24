SPIN.ph lists the best players of all time for each PBA franchise

SO, this happened:

TASK: Name the greatest players of all-time from each PBA franchise in league history.

SPIN.PH’s CHOICE: ALASKA- Johnny Abarrientos, BLACKWATER- Poy Erram, CRISPA- Atoy Co, COCA-COLA- Rudy Hatfield, COLUMBIAN DYIP- CJ Perez, FED-EX-AIR 21-BURGER KING- Arwind Santos, GINEBRA- Robert Jaworski, Sr., GREAT TASTE- Ricardo Brown, MANILA BEER- Ramon Fernandez, MARIWASA- Adriano “Jun” Papa, MERALCO- Chris Newsome, NLEX- Asi Taulava, NORTHPORT- Terrence Romeo, PEPSI- Eugene Quilban, PHOENIX- Matthew Wright, PUREFOODS- Alvin Patrimonio, RAIN OR SHINE- Gabe Norwood, RED BULL- Willie Miller, SAN MIGUEL- June Mar Fajardo, SHELL- Benjie Paras, STA. LUCIA- Kelly Williams, SUNKIST- Vergel Meneses, TANDUAY- Erik Menk, TNT- Jimmy Alapag, TOYOTA- Ramon Fernandez, U-TEX- Lim Eng Beng

One afternoon, on a particularly dreary day to spend the first week of one’s sabbatical, the guys and ladies at Spin.ph debated for hours to determine the greatest star to ever play for each PBA franchise.

Historically, we’re covering the country’s premiere pro-hoop league’s 45 years of existence — from the glory years in the ‘70s and early ‘80s when Crispa and Toyota (but, mostly Crispa) were the lords of the league to the arrival of high-flyers, sweet shooters, and imposing bruisers in the ‘90s to the controversial coming of Fil-Ams at the turn of the millennium to today’s dominance of super teams.

As with any debate, this one was unsurprisingly civil, gripping, heated, and incisive. So impassioned were the arguments for and against any particular legend that a number of stellar superstars — iconic MVPs and record-setters and breakers in their own right — were chucked from the list.

In the end, the team’s fervent belief in democratic ideals even in this age of post-truth prevailed and a consensus was reached.

We present our list to you for consideration, if not further protestation.

PS: In case you're interested, our honorable mentions:

ALASKA- Jojo Lastimosa, CRISPA- Philip Cezar, COCA-COLA- Gary David, FED-EX-AIR 21-BURGER KING- Ranidel de Ocampo, GINEBRA- Noli Locsin., GREAT TASTE- Allan Caidic, MANILA BEER- Yoyoy Villamin, MARIWASA-GALLERY DOMINIQUE- Danny Florencio, MERALCO- Baser Amer, NORTHPORT- Stanley Pringle, PEPSI- Dindo Pumaren, PUREFOODS- Jerry Codiñera, RAIN OR SHINE- Paul Lee, RED BULL- Lordy Tugade, SAN MIGUEL- Danny Ildefonso, SHELL- Ronnie Magsanoc, STA. LUCIA- Zandro Limpot, SUNKIST- Nelson Asaytono, TANDUAY- Freddie Webb, TNT- Jayson Castro, TOYOTA- Robert Jaworski, Sr, U-TEX- Bogs Adornado