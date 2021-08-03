Grateful netizens thank EJ Obiena, cheer for his SpongeBob socks

EJ OBIENA was firing up Twitter as he charged through his nail biting pole vault attempts.
With Pinoys at home all keyed up as he made valiant attempt after valiant attempt, tweets about the Olympian pole vaulter led to more than 10,000 tweets on the social media platform as he made his third and final go at 5.80 meters.
We all know what happened next.
While he didn’t make the podium, EJ Obiena was able to reach the finals, and make the nation proud. As he exited his Olympic campaign, tweets about Obiena rose to 17,000 and counting — many of them saluting the brave young pole vaulter.
Still made us proud
Those SpongeBob socks were a big hit
Here come the Junnie Boy jokes
How we all felt while watching the pole vault finals
Ganda ng entrance
Thirst (for gold) is real
