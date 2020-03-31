GrabFood PH to issue strict penalties to no-show customers

Following reports of unclaimed orders and no-show customers amid the coronavirus pandemic, GrabFood PH will be imposing tougher sanctions on those "who play with our GrabFood riders' hearts."

In an official statement posted on Facebook, the food delivery service expressed gratitude to the good samaritans that support its hero riders, saying, "Our rider-partners are hard at work, ensuring you don't leave your house for your meals."

Part of GrabFood PH's statement also read: "The GrabFood system automatically disables the cancel option once our rider-partners have placed the order at the restaurant. But in cases of unclaimed orders or no-shows, rest assured that we have quick and easy guidelines in place for our riders...

"Let's all continue showing the love and care our frontliners deserve! #NoToNoShowCustomers."

The statement comes on the heels of the Order Hero initiative — a public Facebook group where riders can post canceled orders — Foodpanda, GrabFood PH, Lalamove Food, Angkas Food — for others to purchase.

As of writing, Order Hero already has 162,728 members since its creation two days ago.