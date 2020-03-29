Govs Jonvic Remulla and Ramil Hernandez face off in good-natured ‘asaran’

IT WAS Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla who fired the first shot.

“Dear gob Ramil,” his open letter (posted for all to read on Facebook) began. “Ganyan na ha.”

It seems that the governor had been stopped at a checkpoint coming from Barangay Inchican in Silang, Cavite to Nuvali, Santa Rosa. “‘Bawal daw’ sabi ng hepe mo,” Remulla noted wryly. “Bali wala werpa ko sa checkpoint mo.”

He then warned Hernandez of hot-blooded Caviteño swagger. He pointed out: “Tignan mo pangalan Ng mga bayan mo: San Pedro; Santa Cruz; Sta Rosa. Kami dito: General Trias; General Aguinaldo; General Mariano Alvarez. Nilikha kami sa digmaan.”

If Hernandez ever dared to enter Manila from the South Luzon Expressway, Remulla would set up a checkpoint of his own. “Umikot ka Ng Rizal ngayon para maramdaman mo Ang nararamdaman ng mga kababyan ko,” he suggested helpfully.

With a fluorish, he signed his letter, “Iyong dating kaibigan, Gov. Jonvic.”

It took four hours for Laguna’s Ramil Hernandez to compose a riposte.

This time, his Facebook open letter took solid aim at warlike Cavite’s propensity to cancel classes because of rain — even before next-door neighbor Laguna.

“Kapag may ulan o bagyo lagi mo akong inuunahan magdeklara ng walang pasok,” he snarked. “Kaya lagi akong naba-bash ng mga masisipag pumasok dine sa amin kahit mahina naman ang ulan dito sa Laguna.”

Remulla, he said, would forgive him for imposing a checkpoint first.

Oh, and that Cavite bluster? “Pahiram naman ng mga mandirigma mo dyan para sa matitigas ang ulo dine sa amin,” Hernandez wrote.

Before he signed off, Hernandez had one last round to fire. “Kung papogian naman ang usapan mas matangkad ka laang sa akin pero tao na magsabi kung kaninong gobernador ang mas pogi,” he said, ending his missive with a “heart eyes” emoji.

Just one hour later:

Remulla addressed Hernandez’s arguments, point by point.

First, that class canceling thing? “Ang mga kalalawigan ko ay hinde immortal katulad nang mga taga Laguna. Di kami nakain ng bibe, puro tahong at talaba lang ang madami dito, kaya madalas lubog ang baybay dagat namin.”

Then, about those warlike Caviteños Hernandez wanted to import? “Sa patigasan ng ulo ay kulang na ang mandirigma namin dito. Kailangan namin ng panalangin ng mga santo ninyo.”

And as for who’s more handsome than who? “Huwag na natin gawing paligsahan ang pagandahan Lalaki. Baka mag rambulan Ang mga ‘Beki’ natin.”

As of posting, Hernandez has not yet replied. But hey, it’s still 7:30 p.m. Until he does, though, it's game, set, and match for Remulla.

Both governors, of course, posted the letters in good fun. “P.s. joke lang po ito,” Remulla said in his first letter. Meanwhile, Hernandez added this postscript to his: “Joke lang din ito. Maraming salamat sa iyong pang-unawa. Kaya kayong mga Kapitan at mga mayor huwag kayong mag-aaway kapag may nag-lockdown na barangay, bayan o syudad.”

As Remulla noted: “Even governors observe quarantine procedures. Dapat lahat tayo.”