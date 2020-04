AT the break of dawn, SPIN.ph lensman Jerome Ascano was there to capture the scenes as devotees braved the coronavirus (COVID-19) to pray at the Quiapo Church in Manila on Good Friday.

The devotees were responsible enough to practice social distancing. Look.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano