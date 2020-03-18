Gokongwei Brothers Foundation earmarking P100M for medical frontliners

OVER THE last few days, big businesses have announced their efforts to help the country beat the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the likes of San Miguel Corporation, Ayala Corporation, and SM Group, JG Summit is the next big business to step up to the plate.

(Editor's Note: Spin,ph is operated by Summit Media, a company owned and managed by the Gokongwei family, who also controls JG Summit Holdings.)

The Gokongwei Brothers Foundation (GBF), the philanthropic arm of the Gokongwei Group, has established a P100 million fund to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the Philippines. The fund will be used to help the our frontliners by providing urgently needed personal protective equipment (PPE) and COVID-19 test kits.

The conglomerate’s other subsidiaries will also be pitching in, such as Universal Robina Corporation. The food manufacturer which will be donating coffee, water bottles, snacks, and noodles to health workers in hospitals throughout the metro.

Continue reading below ↓

Meanwhile, Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC) will help fund the purchase of COVID-19 test kits. RLC will also be waiving the rental charges for all tenants in Robinsons commercial spaces to allow tenants to financially assist their own employees and to cover the losses caused by quarantine.

Robinsons Bank will be extending all loan payments, while Robinson Retail Holdings, Inc. will continue to operate its essential stories, such as Robinsnos Supermarkets, Rustan’s Marketplace, Shopwise, Ministop, South Star Drug, The Generics Pharmacy, and Handyman.

As for Cebu Pacific, passengers with flights before April 30 will be allowed to reschedule these flights to any time before June 30, or to transfer the ticket cost into a travel fund for future use.

JG Summit is headed by the Gokongwei family, with Lance Gokongwei leading the conglomerate as president and CEO of JG Summit.

This post originally appeared in Esquiremag.ph. Minor changes have been made by Spin.ph editors.