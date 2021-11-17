Go backs resumption of contact sports in low-risk areas

SENATOR Bong Go is all-out in supporting the resumption of sports activities in low-risk areas in the country including the National Capital Region (NRC).

Go agrees with the proposed guidelines of the Metro Manila Council done in coordination with the Department of Health about allowing contact sports in low-risk areas, but only for fully vaccinated individuals.

By doing that, the government can revive sports activity, and at the same time, encourage more Filipinos to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

The Inter-Agency Task Force recently placed NCR under the more relaxed Alert Level 2 quarantine classification.

Under the set-up, the PBA and other professional and amateur sports can now start practicing and eventually, holding their games within the Metro Manila area.

The PBA is eyeing a late November opening for the season-ending Governors Cup, although teams have begun practicing in their respective training facilities while observing strict health protocols.

Meanwhile, the league’s inaugural staging of its 3x3 tournament is all set on Nov. 20 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig. Teams and other personnel involved in the meet are set to take their RT-PCR test on Wednesday.

“Ayon sa guidelines ng IATF, puwede na ang contact sports sa Alert Level 2 areas. Kailangan lang magpaalam sa LGU na pagdarausan ng mga laro at siguruhin ang kaligtasan ng mga manlalaro at lahat ng involved sa mga contact sports na ito. May guidelines nang binuo ang Metro Manila Council para masigurong ligtas ang mga laro,” said Go in a statement.

“Ang lagi ko lang paalala, sundin ang capacity conditions na itinakda ng IATF para maging ligtas ang pagsasagawa ng mga aktibidad na ito,” added the chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports. “Palaging sundin rin ang mga minimum health protocols, katulad ng pagsuot ng mask at pagsunod sa social distancing.”

In addition, organizers and venue owners shall apply for the necessary permit from their local government units and declare, among others, the nature of event, number of participants, and event duration.

Although cases of COVID-19 are decreasing in numbers, organizers and venue owners should still be accountable for guaranteeing venue capacity limits, and follow the IATF rules, Go added.

Indoor facilities should only be allowed up to 50 percent of their capacity, and 70 percent for outdoor venues, with only fully vaccinated adults to be accommodated.

Go voiced his optimism the eventual return of contact sports to the country will attract more aspiring and professional athletes, supporting the country’s long-term sports development.

“Sa pamamagitan ng pag-resume ng contact sports sa ligtas na paraan, inaasahang makapagbibigay tayo ng onting kasiyahan sa ating mga kababayan sa gitna ng krisis na ating pinagdadaanan at makapagbigay din gn hanapbuhay sa ating mga kababayan,” said the senator.

“Pero unahin muna natin ang kalusugan ng lahat. Sa ngayon naman, binabalanse ng ating gobyerno ang buhay at ekonomiya.”

