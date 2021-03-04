Go For Gold team issues warning against fake cycling jerseys

GO For Gold Philippines issued a warning to cycling enthusiasts following the proliferation of fake jerseys that indicates its name being sold in the market.

Amidst the rising popularity of cycling during the pandemic, the continental team, on its Facebook page, made it clear that Donen Sport is the only manufacturer authorized to produce Go for Gold jerseys in the country.

“Do not buy from unauthorized dealers. The quality is not the same. Fake jerseys do not have the same quality fabric and accessories,” wrote Go For Gold on its Facebook page.

Go For Gold said that its cycling jerseys have 3D cutting, fabric imported in Italy, and uses full sublimation on printing machines from Japan.

A cycling jersey is also fake, Go For Gold said, if it has no Donen packaging, hang tag, and name on the garter.

“Only buy from team members or authorized stores,” it added.