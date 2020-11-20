GMA to 'provide NCAA with unmatched reach and scale' in broadcast deal

NCAA is rolling the dice on GMA as the two officially sealed its partnership on Friday.

The five-and-a-half year deal will see the oldest collegiate league in the country stay as a Kapuso through its centennial year in 2024 and will last until 2026 for NCAA Season 101.

"We look forward with hope and excitement as we work together to form our young student-athletes to become the next champions and national athletes who will bring honor and glory to our beloved country, moving towards the league's centennial year,” said NCAA Season 96 Policy Board president Fr. Rector Clarence Victor Marquez, OP of host Letran.

“We are excited that GMA Network is the new home of the NCAA. At the same time, we are grateful to the NCAA board for putting their trust in GMA to serve as a platform in showcasing the talented Filipino student athletes,” added GMA Network Chairman and CEO Felipe L. Gozon.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

In a statement Friday morning, the NCAA said that this partnership "commits to ensure that the NCAA becomes the country's premier interscholastic sports league in the country with the promise of national, local, and worldwide audiences fhrough GMA's formidable multimedia platforms in order to provide the NCAA with unmatched reach and scale."

Continue reading below ↓

The deal kicks in starting on NCAA Season 96, where the four major sports of basketball, volleyball, swimming, and athletics will be telecasted on GMA News TV and online streaming via on GMANetwork.com.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The network also commits to broadcast the men's basketball championship on its main channel GMA 7.

Games can also be seen by viewers abroad at GMA Pinoy TV.

NCAA has found this new home after five years with ABS-CBN, until the expiration and the subsequent denial of a new franchise for the network giant back in May.