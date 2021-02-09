Here's your Big Bert, Little John, Mark in 'Voltes V: Legacy'

(PEP.ph) The names of the first three lead cast members of Voltes V: Legacy are out!

Voltes V: Legacy is the title of GMA-7's live-action adaptation of the popular Japanese anime Voltes V that aired in the late '70s.

Yesterday, February 8, 2021, the actors portraying the roles of Big Bert, Little John, and Mark were revealed in GMA-7's 24 Oras.

GMA singer-actor Matt Lozano is chosen to play Big Bert, child actor Raphael Landicho is tapped to portray Little Jon, and StarStruck season 7 avenger Radson Flores bags the role of Mark.

Matt is the grand winner of Eat Bulaga's singing contest "Spogify ft. Singing Baes" in 2015.

Raphael is a contract artist of GMA Artist Center who played Max Collins' son in the 2019 afternoon series Bihag and Carla Abellana's son in the ongoing prime-time series Love of My Life.

Radson is an avenger of StarStruck season 7. He originally did not make it to the Final 14, but because of the "Second Chance Challenge" twist, Radson reentered the competition.

However, he was eliminated during the "Last Chance Challenge."

On Wednesday, February 10, GMA-7 will reveal the names of the actors portraying Steve Armstrong and Jamie Robinson.

How GMA 7 adapted the anime

As early as 2018, there were already rumors about GMA-7 doing an adaptation of Voltes V.

The hit Japanese anime series aired in the Philippines in the late 1970s on GMA-7.

However, in April 1979, before GMA-7 aired its finale, former President Ferdinand Marcos issued a directive banning Voltes V and other similarly-themed anime series due to "excessive violence."

But naysayers said it was due to its underlying themes of rebellion and revolution.

GMA-7 aired replays of Voltes V in 1999 and 2016.

In December 2019, the Kapuso network started airing teasers flaunting the big V.

The significance of the big V teaser was unveiled in GMA-7's New Year Countdown 2020 when it aired a full-animated teaser of Voltes V: Legacy.

In February 2020, costume designer Noel Flores gave a sneak peek of the costume of the villain Kazarin Rii.

In an exclusive interview with PEP.ph (Philippine Entertainment Portal) in August 2020, GMA-7 creative director Aloy Adlawan said that Voltes V: Legacy is pushing through despite the pandemic.

Aloy said, "Tuluy-tuloy ang scripting and we are waiting for the additional approval ng Japan for half of the... I think na-approve na yata nila, kasi na-submit na namin iyong half of the story map, the last half of the story map.

"So tuluy-tuloy lang kami sa scripting."

Despite the new working conditions, Aloy also said that tapings for Voltes V: Legacy are very manageable since the show will rely heavily on computer graphics.

On December 3, 2020, Voltes V: Legacy director Mark Reyes posted the profiles of the actors who will portray the characters of Steve, Big Bert, Mark, and Jamie in the Pinoy version of Voltes V.

In the photos, the cast members' measurements were taken for their V5 suits or costumes for the show.

On January 14, 2021, GMA-7 released a second teaser for Voltes V: Legacy, allowing a glimpse of Steve in his costume as the super electromagnetic machine Voltes V takes off from Camp Big Falcon.