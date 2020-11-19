GMA 7 beats TV5 for right to broadcast NCAA games, says source

THE NCAA is now a kapuso.

Multiple sources bared GMA Network beat out rival bids for the right to broadcast games of the country's oldest collegiate league.

The giant network was formally informed about the decision of the NCAA policy board on Thursday after a careful evaluation of the different bids, sources added.

An official announcement will be made by both the NCAA and GMA on Friday morning.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Sources bared GMA's grand plans earned the nod of the league board over TV5's bid to include NCAA in its growing portfolio of properties that included the NBA, PBA, Super Liga and most recently the UAAP.

GMA, sources said, will now make the NCAA the centerpiece of its plan to reformat GMA NewsTV into a sports and entertainment channel.

The NCAA was left without a broadcast partner after longtime coveror ABS-CBN was denied a franchise by Congress.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Under the plans, the league games will be shown live on the reformatted GMA NewsTV while the playoff matches will be carried by GMA itself.

Continue reading below ↓

The league will also enjoy valuable cross promotion in the country's leading network, sources added.