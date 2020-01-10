Sellout Lucena crowd attends Game Two of Ginebra-Meralco III

LUCENA - Game 2 of the PBA Governors Cup finals between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco played to a sellout crowd at the Quezon Convention Center here Friday night.

League officials said tickets to the 7,000-seat arena had already been sold out as early as Wednesday that promoters were forced to sell additional 2,000 SRO (Standing Room Only) tickets.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial expressed his gratitude to Gov. Danilo Suarez and the local government of the province as well as to the people of Lucena for the very warm reception they extended to the league.

"Ang totoo niyan ang daming mga fans from Manila ang gustong manood dito, ready silang mag-travel all the way here for Game 2," said Marcial prior to the game.

"Kaso nga sold out na talaga yung tickets. Kaya nagpapasalamat kami sa muling mainit na pagtanggap ng mga taga Lucena sa PBA."

The league also played before a sellout crowd here during Game 1 of the 2017 Governors Cup finals between the Bolts and the Kings, who won the match, 102-87.

Meanwhile, a crowd of 10,470 showed up in Tuesday's series opener which Ginebra also won, 91-87.