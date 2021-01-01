Scottie Thompson now engaged to longtime girlfriend Pau Fajardo

GINEBRA star Scottie Thompson sure knows the perfect timing to take his shots... on and off the court.

After a fruitful run with the Gin Kings (ending 2020's bubble season with an All-Filipino Cup), the 27-year-old proposed to longtime girlfriend Pau Fajardo, his partner for eight years, right on New Year's Eve.

The following day, he revealed the news on his Instagram account, posting photos and videoclips of the sweet proposal.

The Ginebra star had a true flair for romance. Thompson decorated a room with rose petals and candles on the floor as he played a pre-recorded video on the projector wall, reading out a message for Fajardo.

"Love, maraming maraming salamat sa sakripisyo mo, sa suporta mo sakin. Ito yung best way na maipakita ko sayo kung gaano ka mahalaga... Love let me be your protector, your knight in shining armor, let me the father of your kids, and let me be your husband," he said in the clip.

Then, the guard appeared in the flesh, knelt down, and asked her the question: "Will you marry me?"

His Instagram caption said it all: "SHE SAID YES!!"