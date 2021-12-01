Ginebra San Miguel reveals new calendar girl, Chie Filomeno

GINEBRA’S new 2022 calendar girl is none other than Chie Filomeno.

The influencer, fitness buff, and recent PBB housemate was chosen to be the face of Ginebra San Miguel’s new marketing campaign, “Bagong tapang ng bagong taon."

“She is a modern woman, passionate in her work as a model, vlogger, youth influencer, and actress,” said Ginebra San Miguel Inc. (GSMI) Sales and Marketing manager Allan Mercado. “Our new calendar girl brings to life all our brand values in every calendar layout.”

At the calendar reveal today, December 1, Filomeno said, "Sa panahon ngayon, kailangan talaga natin ng bagong tapang. Of course, I'm hoping that our new strength paves the way for new wins and successes in the coming year."

Chie Filomeno was most recently in Pinoy Big Brother

Chie Filomeno was most recently in the spotlight thanks to a stint in Pinoy Big Brother (PBB): Kumunity Season 10 as the "Calendar Vixen of Antipolo." She was the third evictee after John Adajar and Albie Casino.

Continue reading below ↓

The calendar shoot, which Filomeno described as "very authentic" and "very me", reflects her interests, and shows her across a wide variety of activities, including working out and racing.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Ginebra calendar girl is a tradition that began with model Monina Tan back in 1988. 2020 Calendar Girl Sanya Lopez became the last calendar girl to march as a muse with the Gin Kings in the last season opening with fans back in March 9, 2020.

Continue reading below ↓

Miss Universe PH candidate Christelle Abello was last year's Ginebra Calendar Girl.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.