Ginebra's Justin Brownlee takes talent to UAE

WHILE his home team Ginebra just capped off a fruitful year with an All-Filipino Cup title, import Justin Brownlee has signed up with the Al Sharjah basketball Club in the United Arab Emirates.

"I just flew to Dubai, and landed here a few hours ago," the 32-year-old American reinforcement revealed to SPIN Life on Friday morning.

Brownlee shared that he's committing to Al Sharjah, part of the UAE National Basketball League. His contract will last until the end of the first quarter of 2021.

"I will sign here with Al Sharjah, and play until April," he said. "Then hopefully back to the Philippines!"

Still, Brownlee remains hopeful it's going to be a quick adjustment on his end as he suits up for the Middle Eastern league.

Ginebra's resident import — who once said that he's Filipino at heart — joins the ranks of many OFWs working in Dubai. According to a Philippine Statistics Authority survey published last year, 15.7 percent of the 2.3 million overseas Filipino workers globally reside in Dubai. It holds the second highest number of Pinoys in the region, next to Saudi Arabia.

Brownlee briefly played in Al Riyadi Beirut in the Lebanon League last year.

The 6-foot-7 forward has yet to make a progress in his naturalization case that's been filed under the House of Representatives two years ago.

Brownlee also expressed his congratulations for Ginebra's recent win. The Gin Kings edged out TNT KaTropa in five of the best-of-seven series Finals Bubble Conference on Wednesday night.