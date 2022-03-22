LOOK: Ginebra’s never-say-die lore celebrated in Valenzuela court

A DAY after pulling off yet another escape act in typical Barangay Ginebra lore, the franchise which takes pride in its ‘Never-Say-Die’ spirit had a basketball court inaugurated in its honor.

Valenzuela City opened another court in one of its barangays aptly called ‘Never Say Die.’

The name was obviously derived from the popular Barangay Ginebra mantra, which Rep. Eric Martinez of the city’s second district said was a way of paying homage to a team that inspires people not giving up even when the chips were down.

Martinez said the multi-purpise building located in Paso De Blas is the first PBA-themed basketball court in Valenzuela after previously constructing playing courts in honor of NBA ballclubs.

Former Ginebra players attended the inauguration last Sunday, about 24 hours after the Kings overcame a twice-to-beat disadvantage against TNT to make the semifinals of the Governors Cup.

Living legend

Dudut Jaworski came over to represent his father, living legend Robert Jaworski Sr., who is acknowledged as the father of Ginebra’s famous never-say-die teams.

Other former Ginebra players present were former MVPs Allan Caidic and Willie Miller, Nolic Locsin, Marlou Aquino, Pido Jarencio, and Bal David.

Joining them was former Valenzuela City councilor and PBA player Gerry Esplana, now chief of the City Sports Development Office.

All players had their hands imprinted in one of the portion of the court, while the iconic No. 7 jersey of Jaworski was raised to the rafter by Dudut, while Caidic did the same for his famous No. 8 uniform.

Also on display were banners of all the championships won by the Ginebra franchise, a commemorative marker, and murals of famous moments in the team's long history, including that of Jaworski being hugged by close pal Francis Arnaiz during the memorable comeback win by the team over guest ballclub Northern Consolidated way back in 1985 which many referred to as the birth of Ginebra’s popular mantra.

