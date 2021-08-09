Ginebra releases special Olympics-inspired commemorative bottle

GINEBRA San Miguel is giving a toast to all of the valiant Filipino athletes who represented the country in the recently concluded 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

As a nod to the brave performances of Team Philippines, the leading gin brand is releasing a special commemorative Olympics-inspired label, with an illustration of our athletes being at the front and center.

"Our Olympic athletes prepared for this moment their whole lives. The challenges and limitations in training and the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics due to the COVID-19 pandemic inspired our athletes to persevere and to strive even more despite the uncertainty and threat to their health and safety," said Ginebra San Miguel brand manager Paolo Tupaz.

He continued: "This tribute label is our way of recognizing their ‘Bagong Tapang’ and never-say-die spirit."

Ginebra pays tribute

The label also bears the message, "Saludo sa tapang na tunay ng atletang Pilipino," while also giving nod to the 11 sports disciplines our 19 athletes competed in the quadrennial showpiece.

It's a fitting release after the Olympic gold medal win of weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz in the women's 55 kg category.

Coincidentally, she was also one of Ginebra's brand ambassadors in 2019.

It's the latest in the line of Ginebra San Miguel's special bottle labels, which have at times replaced the iconic image of St. Michael the Archangel vanquishing the devil, which was originally drawn by National Artist Fernando Amorsolo.

At the height of the global COVID-19 pandemic last year, Ginebra released its Kwatro Kantos bottle, with artwork of the frontliners taking centerstage in the label. The special edition bottle featured doctors, nurses, security guards, factory workers, couriers, and other essential workers who have helped the nation rise in the middle of this crisis.

