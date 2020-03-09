Ginebra muse Sanya Lopez declares herself as an official kabarangay

OVERCOMING her jitters, the Kapuso leading lady flashed her sweetest smile during the opening ceremony of the PBA's 45th season on Sunday night — and officially declared herself as an official Kabarangay.

Lopez recalled feeling chills down her spine when the entire passionate Ginebra fanbase cheered for her the moment she stepped into the court.

“Sobrang kinikilabutan ako habang sumisigaw yung mga tao kanina and alam mo ‘yung dito sa PBA kasi iisang nation lang tayo,” said Lopez, who looked stunning in her knee-length red dress.

“Never say die sa Ginebra San Miguel,” she added.

Although it was her first time to be a PBA muse, Lopez was glad to see and feel firsthand the love and support of the league’s most passionate fans.

“Nakakatuwa. Sila pala ‘yung dati pang sumusuporta, matagal na,” she said. “Manalo, matalo nandyan sila.

“At nakakatuwa na winelcome nila ako sa Ginebra, isa na akong ka-barangay mga taga-Ginebra San Miguel,” she declared.