Less dependence on Durham key to Meralco breakthrough — but locals must stop firing blanks

The brewing rivalry, new faces, fresh storylines, coaching war, and bad blood set up a thrilling PBA Governors' Cup Finals trilogy between the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and Meralco Bolts.

Stanley Pringle and Raymond Almazan have gotten into the mix. Ex-Bolt Jared Dillinger is now a Gin King. After failing twice in 2016 and 2017, Norman Black takes another crack at his "tor-mentor" Tim Cone.

Despite these new wrinkles, history repeated itself once more, at least in the opening match of Ginebra-Meralco III:

Durham's one-man show

At first glance, you would think that the two-time Best Import won his matchup with Brownlee — he did have a triple-double of 25 points, 18 rebounds, and 10 assists in almost 46 minutes. Yet Durham, who made 10 out of 26 field goal attempts for 38 percent, himself admitted that he has "got to shoot better. I didn't perform to the best of my ability. So I got to be better the next game."

The Hulk is no stranger to putting the Bolts on his back against Ginebra, particularly leading them in at least two statistical categories every game of their first two championship series. It might have something to do with the disparity in collective talent or Coach Black's system, but Meralco's overreliance on their reinforcement hasn't really translated to wins when it mattered the most.

Brownlee's Barangay

This doesn't mean that Durham's three-time PBA champion counterpart hasn't had to carry his squad. Brownlee actually had a game-high 38 markers (13-of-27 shooting, 48 percent) on top of 16 boards. While he knows when to take over a game, the 2018 Commissioner's Cup Best Import also has had no problem letting the likes of two-time BGSM Finals MVP LA Tenorio take them home.

Brownlee, who exploded for 18 points in the third period, explained, "In that fourth quarter, they did a great job of guarding me, taking away my side or my driving lanes but we still tried to move the ball. That's what we pride ourselves on. We are moving the ball and getting everybody involved." Despite being compared to Michael Jordan, the veteran import has always kept his eyes on the prize.

Meralco guards misfiring

Highly indicative of their team's overall offensive woes were Baser Amer, Bong Quinto, and Allein Maliksi, who shot a combined 3-of-20 from the field and 2-of-14 from deep for a total of 14 points. "Those are pretty much my best shooters percentage-wise," Black acknowledged. "So the fact that they couldn't make shots hurt us." Meanwhile, Tenorio had 14 all by himself on 50 percent shooting.

Chris Newsome, who is more of a swingman, is the lone bright spot for the Bolts with 24 markers. Dillinger, who has joined the opposing side, and Garvo Lanete are gone. Anjo Caram only had four points on four attempts in 10 minutes. John Pinto logged eight and a half minutes. Trevis Jackson didn't even suit up. Those numbers just won't cut it, especially versus a star-laden Ginebra backcourt.

Japeth coming up big

The athletic big has had his fair share of game-winning shots for the Barangay, so witnessing him deliver in the clutch this time from the defensive end was a breath of fresh air. Cone summed up Aguilar's game-saving block perfectly: "One of the best I've seen in a long time. It's really nice to do that defensively. He's done it so many times offensively and he has done (it also) defensively."

Beyond Tenorio and now Pringle, the seven-time PBA All-Star has been one of the more consistent performers in their successful Governors' Cup campaigns. A matchup nightmare to Meralco's historically small frontcout, Aguilar filled the 7-foot void left by Greg Slaughter in the middle with 16 points and three swats, while also holding his own against Almazan (20 markers and 13 boards).