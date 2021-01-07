Joe Devance: Capitol mob is not comparable to Black Lives Matter protesters

UNQUESTIONABLY one of the most outspoken players in the PBA, Ginebra's Fil-Am forward Joe Devance was quick to speak out on social media regarding the Capitol mob violence that stunned the world on Thursday morning (Philippine time).

The 38-year-old posted a gallery of photos and videos on his Instagram account, a collection of memes and images condemning the incident. "This is crazy!" he said in his caption.

Earlier today, the U.S. Capitol was evacuated after a large group of Trump supporters stormed the building in Washington as lawmakers ratified the president-elect's electoral votes. So far, four people have now been reported killed.

Devance, a native of Honolulu, Hawaii, aired his sentiments online, and later spoke to SPIN Life about his thoughts.

"It's sad that it has gotten to this point. It's been sad for a long time. We try and protest for real change in social inequalities because that's clearly happening in America. They try to compare what happened today to thart," he explained to SPIN Life. "Trump and all his people are mad and hurt because they lost an election so they try and overthrow the government!"

Joe reiterrated that he's dishearted by how this caused a gap, not only in United States, but even within his own circles.

"It's sad because we have family members and friends fighting over politics. In my honest opinion, Obama is somewhat at fault but not intentionally. I say that because Obama was great, great at being a father, a husband, a person, and a president, and America wasn't ready for that and hated it. Now this is Trump's America, we are paying for the price," he continued.

His post kickstarted a dialogue, with players like teammate and fellow Fil-Am Jared Dillinger chiming in the comments to say: "What a clown."

Devance also argued with a certain netizen who left a comment, disagreeing with his opinions.

"There's no hypocrisy on my side. Never liked the rioting and looting. What's crazy is how you guys are silenced towards this, only to bring up BLM! Yea you are so patriotic and love Amerikkka when your own people are making it look bad for the world to see. Other countries are laughing at us," he replied in the comment thread.

Devance added: "This is all around a sad day for America."