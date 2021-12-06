News And Trends

De Jesus' Duke gets the best of Padilla's U-Penn in NCAA Fil-Am showdown

by Kate Reyes
3 hours ago
undefined
PHOTO: Left photo: Ryan Samson

TWO of the most anticipated Gilas Pilipinas Women prospects went on a head-to-head act in the US NCAA Division 1 on Monday morning, Philippine time.

Duke University continued its unscathed run after a 77-55 victory over University of Pennsylvania in The Palestra, Philadelphia, in the tournament's non-conference faceoff.

While Filipino-American Kayla Padilla's team-leading 16 markers, five assists and a board went all for naught for the Quakers, she certainly put on a show along with fellow Fil-Am Vanessa de Jesus of Duke, who recorded six points, five dimes, and two rebounds.

Duke rookie Shayeann Day-Wilson delivered with the team-high 14 points, while Elizabeth Balogun added 13.

The Blue Devils now stand at 8-0, while Penn dropped its record to 4-5. The win put Duke's institutional record at 13-0 versus the Ivy League, and 5-0 specificially against Penn.

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    Vanessa De Jesus and Kayla Padilla at the US NCAA

    Padilla is now a junior and is the captain of the Penn WBB, while de Jesus is currently playing her second year with under coach Kara Lawson.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Both are the top prospects of the the Patrick Aquino-coached Gilas Pilipinas Women's team.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Duke will next see action on December 15 against ACC No. 1 South Carolina, while Penn plays Saint Joseph on Wednesday.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Left photo: Ryan Samson

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again