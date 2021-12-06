De Jesus' Duke gets the best of Padilla's U-Penn in NCAA Fil-Am showdown

TWO of the most anticipated Gilas Pilipinas Women prospects went on a head-to-head act in the US NCAA Division 1 on Monday morning, Philippine time.

Duke University continued its unscathed run after a 77-55 victory over University of Pennsylvania in The Palestra, Philadelphia, in the tournament's non-conference faceoff.

While Filipino-American Kayla Padilla's team-leading 16 markers, five assists and a board went all for naught for the Quakers, she certainly put on a show along with fellow Fil-Am Vanessa de Jesus of Duke, who recorded six points, five dimes, and two rebounds.

Duke rookie Shayeann Day-Wilson delivered with the team-high 14 points, while Elizabeth Balogun added 13.

The Blue Devils now stand at 8-0, while Penn dropped its record to 4-5. The win put Duke's institutional record at 13-0 versus the Ivy League, and 5-0 specificially against Penn.

Vanessa De Jesus and Kayla Padilla at the US NCAA

Padilla is now a junior and is the captain of the Penn WBB, while de Jesus is currently playing her second year with under coach Kara Lawson.

Both are the top prospects of the the Patrick Aquino-coached Gilas Pilipinas Women's team.

Duke will next see action on December 15 against ACC No. 1 South Carolina, while Penn plays Saint Joseph on Wednesday.

