Jack Animam takes talent to US, signs with East West Private

AFTER an incredible stint in Taiwan, where she helped steer the Shih Hsin University to a perfect run in the University Basketball Association, Jack Animam will take her talent to the United States.

The 6-foot-3 bruiser recently signed with East West Private group, the handlers of Kai Sotto and Kobe Paras, coach Patrick Aquino confirmed.

"Yes she is part of EWP, she just recently signed with them," Aquino told SPIN Life on Tuesday morning.

She was also seen training with the Ohio-based coaches, as the organization uploaded a series of photos and videos of the Gilas Women's flagbearer.

Last March, Animam was awarded as the top rebounder in her Taipei tiff, where she averaged 14.1 dimes per game.

Meanwhile, Aquino has been in the United States since late last year. The Gilas Women's coach continues to scout for possible recruits for the women's national team who bagged double gold in the most recent Southeast Asian Games.

"Hopefully, Jack can make an impact there," he said. "We are very excited."

While the WNBA is definitely part of the long-term goal, Animam and Aquino prefer to consider their plans one day at a time.

The National University star was also seen posing for a photo alongside Cholo Anonuevo and Kobe Paras in Ohio.

