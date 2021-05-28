Coach Pat Aquino eyes July training bubble for Gilas Women's team

AS HE continues to scout for talent in the States, coach Patrick Aquino already has plans for the Gilas Pilipinas Women's team as soon as he gets back home.

Like other national teams, he's eyeing a training bubble for the female squad. He hopes to start this July.

"Yes, that's [bubble] the plan, just hoping we could start na rin. With vaccinations on our way, probably it would be easier to practice na," he told SPIN Life.

But he clarified that there is official plan just yet. But he does think that it is possible.

"Wala talagang definite answer for all of those things, but when I come back, we really have to talk about making a bubble practice already by July," he said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The seasoned coach, who was the lead tactician behind the team's double gold in the 30th Southeast Asian Games, is still in the US as he continues to conduct showcases to scout potential players, with the help of the Fil-Am Nation Select group.

Continue reading below ↓

The bubble would prepare the women's national team for the 3x3 U-19 Women's World Cup that is scheduled for August, in Hungary.

The tournament's age bracket, though, is a matter of concern for Coach Pat.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"They were really cautious about sending a team because of the age group na it's under-18, but syempre, unang-una natin 'yung health nung mga bata," he said. "But the thing is, I'm still hopeful na matuloy."

Continue reading below ↓

On June 4 and 5, Aquino will conduct an open tryout in the US.

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.