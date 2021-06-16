Calvin Abueva, Tim Cone, Gabe Norwood + more applaud PH win over SoKor

THE curse is broken.

Shocking the world, the young Gilas Pilipinas squad escape longtime rivals Korea, 81-78, in a thrilling down-the-wire game, Wednesday night.

With '#LabanPilipinas', 'Gilas', 'Sj Belangel', 'Dwight Ramos', '#PUSO', 'Coach Tab' all trending on Twitter, these former national team players, PBA stars, coaches, and sports personalities also weighed in.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Early in the game, Jared Dillinger tweeted that he'd been seen Belangel coming, all along.

"Already a fan of SJ Belangel," he tweeted.

Continue reading below ↓

Former Gilas flagbearer Calvin Abueva also expressed his support via Instagram, sharing a video of a game on his Stories.

"Nice game idol," he said.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

NLEX guard Kiefer Ravena, another national team mainstay, chimed in on the Twitter party with a couple of tweets.

Continue reading below ↓

And even coach Chot Reyes joined in.

Continue reading below ↓

Ginebra coach Tim Cone, of course, passed on his own heartfelt message.

"Wow, what a way to win. Awesome! Congrats Gilas!!" the champion coach said.

Another former Gilas standout, Rain or Shine's Gabe Norwood, commended the coaching staff led by Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin.

Continue reading below ↓

"Coach Tab and the staff made the most of their time and preparation! Proud of the young fellas putting it to work on the court!"

Norwood also posted a separate Instagram story in praise of the young team.

CJ Perez shared a score card with the caption: "good job boys."

Continue reading below ↓

Thirdy Ravena, of course, applauded his teammates-turned-pals. He uploaded a two-story thread on Instagram. His voice can be heard celebrating in the background of the video.





Continue reading below ↓

"Hayup ka @Sjbelangel What a game!" he said. "Congrats Gilas! So proud of everyone!"

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.