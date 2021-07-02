News And Trends

Gilas fans stick to positives after OQT setback: 'Future is so bright'

by spin.ph staff
19 hours ago

IT was another early-morning duty for Filipino fans as Gilas Pilipinas took on Dominican Republic for a spot in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament semifinals in Belgrade.

Netizens, especially those on Twitter, were very much alive especially in the first half when the Philippines built an eight-point lead against the Dominicans.

However, things went south by the second half when the fast and athletic Dominicans went on a sensational run for a 94-67 win that ended the Olympic dream of Gilas.

However, Filipino fans were disappointed but not disheartened, knowing the future is so bright for this group of national players.

Kai Sotto playing for Gilas in OQT.

Former national team coach Chot Reyes summed up the feeling for loyal Gilas fans:

"Sulit ang puyat," he said. "The learning & growth from this experience is awesome. Grabe ‘tong team na ‘to! The present of [Philippine basketball] is bright!"

A lot agreed, and recognized that the dream has just begun.

Well, you're looking at the youngest Gilas squad out there with an average age of 22.4 years old.

#SalamatGilas

Eyes on the prize.

The game's best man, of course, Jordan Heading.

Take a bow, coach Tab, you deserve it!

    This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
