Gilas fans stick to positives after OQT setback: 'Future is so bright'

IT was another early-morning duty for Filipino fans as Gilas Pilipinas took on Dominican Republic for a spot in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament semifinals in Belgrade.

Netizens, especially those on Twitter, were very much alive especially in the first half when the Philippines built an eight-point lead against the Dominicans.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

However, things went south by the second half when the fast and athletic Dominicans went on a sensational run for a 94-67 win that ended the Olympic dream of Gilas.

However, Filipino fans were disappointed but not disheartened, knowing the future is so bright for this group of national players.

PHOTO: fiba.basketball

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Former national team coach Chot Reyes summed up the feeling for loyal Gilas fans:

"Sulit ang puyat," he said. "The learning & growth from this experience is awesome. Grabe ‘tong team na ‘to! The present of [Philippine basketball] is bright!"

A lot agreed, and recognized that the dream has just begun.

Continue reading below ↓

Well, you're looking at the youngest Gilas squad out there with an average age of 22.4 years old.

Continue reading below ↓

#SalamatGilas

Continue reading below ↓

Eyes on the prize.

Continue reading below ↓

The game's best man, of course, Jordan Heading.

Continue reading below ↓

Take a bow, coach Tab, you deserve it!

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.