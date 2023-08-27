Fans left deflated as Gilas hopes slowly fading away

GILAS Pilipinas suffers its second heartbreak at the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup against Angola, 68-78, on Sunday.
READ: Angola catches fire late, deals Gilas another deflating loss
The deflating defeat dents the Philippines' chances of advancing to the next round, which will now be decided on the final day of the first group phase.
From missed opportunities to sorry turnovers, Gilas left it all on the court with one last fightback that ultimately fell short.
See how fans reacted to yet another disappointing result for the nationals here:
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Coaching conundrum?
CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Watch Now
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Clarkson or bust?
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Not JC’s day
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Kai’s woes
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
A+ for AJ
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
[https://twitter.com/PioVGarcia/status/1695777671349932494?s=20]
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Watch Now