News And Trends

Fans left deflated as Gilas hopes slowly fading away

Another day, another loss for Gilas
by spin.ph staff
A day ago
undefined
PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

GILAS Pilipinas suffers its second heartbreak at the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup against Angola, 68-78, on Sunday.

READ: Angola catches fire late, deals Gilas another deflating loss

The deflating defeat dents the Philippines' chances of advancing to the next round, which will now be decided on the final day of the first group phase.

From missed opportunities to sorry turnovers, Gilas left it all on the court with one last fightback that ultimately fell short.

See how fans reacted to yet another disappointing result for the nationals here:

June Mar Fajardo Angola Gilas World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Coaching conundrum?

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Watch Now

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Jordan Clarkson Gilas vs Angola World Cup


Clarkson or bust?

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓


Not JC’s day

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

aj edu gilas pilipinas vs angola world cup

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓


Kai’s woes

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓


A+ for AJ

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

[https://twitter.com/PioVGarcia/status/1695777671349932494?s=20]

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Read Next
read more stories about:
Watch Now
Sorry, no results found for
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again