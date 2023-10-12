Yamaha pays tribute as Gilas embodies 'Play your Tough' campaign

YAMAHA Motor Philippines shared in the ecstasy felt by the basketball crazed nation as Gilas Pilipinas won the gold medal in the 19th Asian Games – the first time since 1962 that the Philippines was crowned as the best in the continent.

Gilas Pilipinas-Yamaha partnership

As the official lifestyle motorcycle of Gilas Pilipinas, this celebration has been long planned even before their stint for the FIBA World Cup. But with so much at stake for both tournaments it was opted that the celebration of their partnership would be after the games. And it was definitely worth the wait.

The event was not just a formality of the partnership but a testament to Yamaha’s ‘Play your Tough’ Campaign which centered on pushing through obstacles no matter what they are.

Recognizing the gargantuan challenge that was presented before Gilas Pilipinas as hosts of the FIBA World Cup and battling in the Asian Games immediately after; they knew that this team would embody everything they stood for. That is why they were behind the team since the FIBA qualifying rounds.

They also toured the country to reach more people and inspire them to also ‘Play your Tough’. They even brought along former Gilas Pilipinas players to drive home their message.

The Park Inn by Radisson was the venue for the celebration as Yamaha welcomed the champions for an intimate program which was live streamed on their official Facebook Page. In attendance were CJ Perez, Calvin Oftana, Chris Newsome,and Asst. Coach Richard Del Rosario.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

As a sign of their strong relationship, Gilas Pilipinas gifted Yamaha Motor Philippines special memorabilia of a framed jersey with signatures of the gold medal roster.

After ending the year on a high note with a victorious Asian Games campaign, there is undoubtedly more in store of Gilas Pilipinas and their official lifestyle motorcycle, Yamaha Motor Philippines.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph