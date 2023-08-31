News And Trends

Gilas fans vent after another night of despair at World Cup

'Can we judge Chot now?' says one fan
by spin.ph staff
10 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas bows out of race for outright Asian Olympic berth in stunning loss to South Sudan.
PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

SIMPLY put, it just wasn't meant to be.

READ: Gilas bid for Olympics over as brave comeback vs South Sudan falls short

Another late brave stand from Gilas came to a shattering end as South Sudan ran away with a 87-68 victory.

The defeat marked the end of the country's bid to clinch an outright ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In a night full of despair yet again, see how fans reacted to the loss here:

Same old story for Gilas

Chot chatter continues

Olympic race cut short

A new 'Gilas Big 3'

'Learning experience'

