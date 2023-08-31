Gilas fans vent after another night of despair at World Cup

SIMPLY put, it just wasn't meant to be.

Another late brave stand from Gilas came to a shattering end as South Sudan ran away with a 87-68 victory.

The defeat marked the end of the country's bid to clinch an outright ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In a night full of despair yet again, see how fans reacted to the loss here:

Same old story for Gilas

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Chot chatter continues

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Olympic race cut short

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

A new 'Gilas Big 3'

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

[twitter:]https://twitter.com/jagcgc373/status/1697244870317125989?s=20

'Learning experience'

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓