Netizens optimistic about size, youth of Gilas 12 (at least for first window)

On Wednesday, Gilas Pilipinas interim coach Mark Dickel announced the official lineup for the first window of the Fiba Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers.

Amateurs Thirdy Ravena, Juan Gomez De Liano, Isaac Go, Dwight Ramos, and Matt Nieto join pros Kiefer Ravena (team captain), CJ Perez, Roger Pogoy, Troy Rosario, Poy Erram, Justin Chua, and Abu Tratter in the final 12 that will face Indonesia on Sunday. Javee Mocon, Jaydee Tungcab, and Rey Suerte are the reserves.

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

“Our unit is one that features balance between youth and experience as we have seven PBA players, six of whom already have international basketball experience," Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio in a statement. "Joining them are a group of hungry young players who are raring to represent the country and introduce themselves to the international basketball scene.”

The SBP and Dickel had to consider both the present and future of the men's national basketball team, hence the interesting mix.

On a Spin.ph Facebook post, sports fans weighed in on the squad's diverse mix. They've been mostly positive, but not without doubt and suggestions:

(Comments have been edited for clarity.)

Jophiel Angelo Chua: "Good lineup. Defense-oriented. CJ Perez (as) focal point on offense. Ravena brothers must be aggressive on offense to dictate the tempo. Bigs should make their outside shots. God bless and stay healthy, Gilas 12."

Jhong Lee: "It's better if it was (Dave) Idefonso rather than (Matt) Nieto, because he has more international experience with tall players in Fiba. Also, he is tall guard (who can play the) 1, 2, and 3. Like (Dwight) Ramos, who is this (Justin) Chua? Seems interesting."

Continue reading below ↓

Jeffrey Villa Pastor: "It's about time to get this upcoming basketball stars in senior international competition together. Well-balanced, and height-wise, these guys still have a lot of advantages over Thailand and Indonesia."

Sherwin Simon: "Tune-up game is needed. Okay na rin against SEA teams, pero against Korea sa next window dapat solid with Kai (Sotto) and naturalized player."

Continue reading below ↓

Alex Cerado: "Lineup's a bit small if we bring them against squads outside ASEAN."

Juanito Dy Jr.: "Against Thailand, this will be an underdog team. Against Indonesia, just slightly odds on but anything can happen. With no clear go-to-guy except Perez, defense should be their gameplan."