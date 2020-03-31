Pacquiao cried during 'Kingdom' and other secrets from their family vlog

MANNY Pacquiao’s life has been an open book, from his humble beginnings to his rise as a world boxing champion and senator.

However, there are still some details about his life that are not revealed.

Like: Does he ever cry over a movie? Does he watch Korean series? Does he and his wife Jinkee get into petty fights?

Thankfully, these questions and more were answered during the family vlog uploaded by Jinkee as the Pacquiao spend some quality time at home during the enhanced community quarantine.

Continue reading below ↓

So, who's most likely to cry during a movie? It was a unanimous decision from Jimuel, Michael, Princess, and Quinee: It's Jinkee.

But Manny made a bold confession that he, too, cried when he watched The Notebook... and Korean Netflix series Kingdom.

When they were asked, “Who’s most likely to be malambing?”, Jinkee quickly picked Manny’s photo.

But on the matter of who's the most likely to leave clothes on the floor, Jinkee set the record straight.

“Kapag kami ni Manny, siya,” shared the mother of five. “Pag nagbibihis, [ako] taga-pulot.”

But the People’s Champ got his payback.

When they were asked who’s most likely to get upset first, Manny feigned seriousness as he chose his answer, and then picked Jinkee with a victorious laugh. “Accuracy din ito, accuracy din ito,” he said.

But for most of the vlog, the athlete-politician was giving their youngest child Israel endless kisses while the rest of the family was busy answering questions

Continue reading below ↓

Meanwhile, in another video, the Pacquiao family had fun dancing to Shakira's "Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)", with the fighting senator tasked to be the camera man.

In the same video, where they shared how they’re spending the enhanced community quarantine, Manny became the trainer of his eldest Jimuel, who’s also into boxing.