Ger Victor rides rocky trail found in Filinvest business district

GER Victor admitted being rusty as he made a return to trail riding recently after months of being on a road bike.

The cycling content creator travelled to Filinvest in Alabang for the trail ride in his latest subject on his YouTube channel.

The popular bike vlogger said it was his first time in five months to bike in one of the more known trails in Metro Manila.

“Medyo rusty na. Iba sa road. Iba sa trail,” said Victor, who currently has 191,000 subscribers on his channel, in the vlog.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Filinvest Trail is frequently visited by cycling enthusiasts from all over Metro Manila and nearby provinces being part of a robust business district. Aside from its trails, Filinvest City also encourages healthy lifestyle through its bike lanes and car-less Sundays in certain areas.

Take a look at the Filinvest Trail through the action cam of Victor.

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

Continue reading below ↓