Out now in NBA Store PH: Gary Payton, Magic-era Shaq Funko Pops for P649.75 each

EIGHTIES and Nineties-era hoops fan? Indulge your nostalgia with this line of collectible Funko Pops that are now available in NBA Store Philippines.

This series of bubble-headed figurines include Magic-era Shaquille O’Neal, with the classic Orlando pinstripes, Lakers stalwart Magic Johnson, and the Seattle Sonics' Gary Payton.

More modern fans might also appreciate the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George figurines, both in their Clippers duds, or Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Continue reading below ↓

All toys are going for P649.75 each. Click here to check their listings on the NBA Store online.

On the NBA Store’s online site, the retailer has a warning: Each customer can only buy two pieces per variant.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The ‘80s/’90s stars were revealed just last year for the 2020 New York Toy Fair, along with Penny Hardaway, Larry Bird, and Shawn Kemp. If you want to pick up a figurine of the volatile Sonic power forward, he’s also available in the NBA Store PH, but Larry and Penny are nowhere in sight.

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.