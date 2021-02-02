GAB issues warning as non-professional entities hint at holding tournaments

THE Games and Amusements Board (GAB) reiterated that non-professional events are still disallowed under the current conditions despite the impending presence of vaccines in the country.

The GAB made the call to all sports organizations across all levels, echoing last year’s Joint Administrative Order of the GAB, Philippine Sports Commission, and Department of Health on the guidelines on the conduct of sports and physical activities in the country.

“Considering that an effective vaccine for COVID-19 has not yet been made available, it follows that the implementation of this Joint Administrative Order shall remain in effect, until and unless amended or revoked. Thus, PSC, GAB, and DOH shall continue to adhere to the provisions of this JAO to help the government's effort to curb the possible transmission of multiple COVID-19 variants, without compromising the welfare of our amateur and professional athletes and GAB-regulated sports associations whose livelihood largely depend on the conduct of professional sports competitions,” said the GAB in a statement.

PHOTO: mpbl

The professional regulatory body issued the reminder as a few sports events have hinted about holding their tournaments this year. A nationwide basketball tournament for the youth called Batang Pilipino Basketball League has also been issued with a warning, GAB said.

GAB also reminded that professional events could be allowed in low-risk areas provided that it complies with minimum health standards and no live audience will enter the venue.

GAB also warned that violators will be penalized the law.

“In order to effectively implement the provisions of the said Order, PSC, GAB, and DOH call on all sports associations and amateur and professional athletes to strictly comply with the public health standards, government-issued orders related to the COVID-19 response, and such other applicable laws in that matter. Likewise, the three national government agencies encourage the same to report those who willfully failed to follow the provisions of the JAO to the proper authorities, including but not limited to the IATF, PSC-GAB-DOH Technical Working Group, DOLE, and LGUs,” GAB said.