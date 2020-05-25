Abueva and Co. donate portion of salaries, cook for frontliners

PLAYERS of Phoenix Super LPG wanted to be more hands-on this time around.

Not only did they donate a part of their salary to a good cause, several Fuel Masters also personally helped in preparing and distributing relief packages and health equipment to various institutions and organizations which are leading the way in the country's fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

JC Intal, RJ Jazul, Justin Chua, Dave Marcelo, JR Reyes, and Calvin Abueva were some of the Phoenix players who helped team manager Paolo Bugia in the second wave of the team’s bid to help Filipinos overcome the current health crisis.

Also lending a hand were trainer Aldo Panlilio and liason officer Rudy Ocampo.

Among the beneficiares this time were Barangay Pateros, Ospital ng Makati, and Bilibid Hospital in Muntinlupa, all of which received sacks of rice and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) sets that include suits and face masks.

Food packs meanwhile, were given to the 103rd Military Barracks in Barangay Magtanggol also in Pateros and in checkpoints around Quezon City, Pasig, and San Juan.

Last month, the Fuel Masters also offered a part of their salary to purchase health kits and sacks of rice for residents in barangays around San Juan and Pasig.

This time, the players were also active in setting up and handing out the donations.

“Sila Justine, Dave, and Calvin tumulong sa pagluto ng pagkain,” said Bugia, adding the food preparation was made in Abueva’s ‘Dampa Ni The Beast’ restaurant in San Juan.

“Ang mga nag-deliver naman kasama ko si RJ, JR, and si JC, along with Rudy and Aldo,” he added.

“The players wanted to be more involved this time rather than just donate money,” Bugia said.

Not forgotten were the daily wage employees of The Upper Deck facility, which has been home to the Fuel Masters since 2016. The team donated relief packages which were personally received by gym owner Manny Mendoza from Bugia.

By the way, the team used Phoenix Super LPG to cook the food packs.