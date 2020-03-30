Frozen Jollibee Chickenjoy is on sale for P199 in select supermarkets. See complete list

IF YOU’RE craving for Jollibee’s famous fried chicken in the middle of enhanced community quarantine, you can order it for delivery or head to one of the handful of open branches to get your fix.

Or you could cook it yourself.

For a limited time only, the fast food giant is offering its legendary chicken in frozen form, ready for quarantined home cooks to deep fry. One pack will retail for P199 — not bad, considering that an a la carte 1 piece Chickenjoy with rice costs P76.

Robinsons Supermarket, which will retail the packs, promises that these cuts are already marinated. However, based on the pictures, it looks like you’ll have to make your own breading.

It will only be available in these branches of Robinsons Supermarket.

Legend: RS - Robinsons Supermarket, RP - Robinsons Place

RS RP Galleria

RS RP Ermita

RS Tutuban Centermall

RS Circle C Congressional

RS Bluewave Marikina

RS RP Otis

RS Woodsville Merville

RS Victoria Tower Timog

RS Montalban Towncenter

RS Lucky Gold Plaza Ortigas

RS RMR Square Tandang Sora

RS Eastwood Technoplaza II

RS Graceland Plaza Marikina

RS Z Square Banawe

RS Mercedes Pasig

RS RP Magnolia

RS B Hive Mall Valenzuela

RS Karangalan Pasig

RS Town Mall Malabon

RS Spark Place Cubao

RS Rioking Don Antonio

RS Federal Bay Garden Pasay

RS Dona Carmen Fairview

RS RP Las Pinas

RS Townville Regalado Fairview

RS Madison Galeries Muntinlupa

RSE Venice Grand McKinley

RS Acacia Escalades Pasig

RS Southpark Mall Alabang

RS Cloverleaf Mall

RS Capitol Hills QC

RS Happy Go Mall Valenzuela

RS Metroplaza Quirino Caloocan

RS RP Imus

RS Nepomall Angeles

RS RP Angeles

RS Emall Naga

RS Townville Pulilan

RS Townville Cabanatuan

RS RP Tarlac

RS Centro Pacita

RS RP Ilocos Norte

RS Balagtas Towncenter

RS Graceland Malolos

RS Tavalera Square Ilagan

RS Townville Nuvali Sta. Rosa

RS Victoria Mall Balanga

RS Tavalera Nueva Ecija

RS RP Pangasinan

RS IMall Canlubang

RS Nuciti Central Batangas

RS Premier Plaza Silang

RS Xentro Mall Lemery Batangas

RS Townville Meycauayan

RS RP Santiago

RS Albay 738 Legazpi

RS RP Malolos

RS Centro Mall Cabuyao

RS Townville Arvo Dasmarinas

RS Townville Buhay Na Tubig

RS Iba Town Center Zambales

RS RP Antipolo

RS Umbria Binan

RS RP General Trias

RS Dolores San Fernando

RS Guagua Towncenter

RS Xevera Mabalacat

RS Southwoods Mall Laguna

RS RP Metroeast

RS RP Cainta

RS Forum Pioneer

RS RP Pampanga

RS RP Sta. Rosa

RS RP Dasmarinas

RS RP Lipa

RS Nepomall Dagupan