Frozen Jollibee Chickenjoy is on sale for P199 in select supermarkets. See complete list

IF YOU’RE craving for Jollibee’s famous fried chicken in the middle of enhanced community quarantine, you can order it for delivery or head to one of the handful of open branches to get your fix.
Or you could cook it yourself.
For a limited time only, the fast food giant is offering its legendary chicken in frozen form, ready for quarantined home cooks to deep fry. One pack will retail for P199 — not bad, considering that an a la carte 1 piece Chickenjoy with rice costs P76.
Robinsons Supermarket, which will retail the packs, promises that these cuts are already marinated. However, based on the pictures, it looks like you’ll have to make your own breading.
It will only be available in these branches of Robinsons Supermarket.
Legend: RS - Robinsons Supermarket, RP - Robinsons Place
