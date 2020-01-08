Vince Carter's Olympic poster victim wants to recreate the 'Dunk of Death'

Just days after it was confirmed that Dwight Howard and Derrick Rose will participate in the dunk contest and skills challenge, respectively, another former NBA superstar is being endorsed to be part of the 2020 All-Star Game.

That superstar? Vince Carter.

Frederic Weis, the retired French professional basketball player whom Vince Carter infamously dunked on in the 2000 Olympics, took to Twitter to express his willingness to relive the hoops lowlight that virtually ended any hope of him entering the American league — aka the "Dunk of Death."

Fans, including Euro ballers Nicolas Batum and Willy Hernangomez, praised Weis for being game to poke fun at himself.

For those who weren't born back then, the 7'2" beanpole found himself on the wrong end of a highlight play when a prime VC literally jumped over him for a vicious poster during the Olympic basketball match between France and Team USA. In a 2015 interview, Weis told ESPN that Carter "deserves to make history. Sadly for me, I was on the video, too. I learned people can fly."

Props to Frenchman for being such a good sport.