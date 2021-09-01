FOX Sports channels to go off the air in Philippines beginning October 1

THE three FOX Sports channels on pay TV and cable will cease operations starting October 1, ending their run of broadcasting sports in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia.

An advisory posted on SKYcable’s website bared FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2, FOX Sports 3, and 10 other channels will no longer be offered by all pay TV operators in the Philippines following a decision by The Walt Disney Company, which owns the networks in Asia.

Also ceasing broadcast are Disney Channel, Disney Junior, FOX Movies, FOX Action Movies, FOX Family Movies, FOX, FOX Life, FOX Crime, Nat Geo People, and Channel V, the SKYcable announcement said.

Other major cable television networks have yet to make an announcement.

The FOX sports networks were launched in 2013 after a takeover of ESPN Star Sports, which began operating in Asia as two separate networks during the 1990s. FOX in Asia later was folded into The Walt Disney Company following its purchase of the 21st Century FOX assets from 2017 to 2019.

The FOX and ESPN Star Sports networks, over the past decades, brought a wide array of events to Philippine homes including the NBA, MLB, NFL, and NHL, MMA outfit UFC, top football leagues, and other major competitions in tennis, golf, and motor sports.

Rates adjustment

The FOX network currently owns the broadcast rights of Formula One, tennis majors Australian Open, Wimbledon, and US Open, golf majors Masters, US Open and British Open, among others. The future of these properties in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia are still unknown.

Reports stated that Walt Disney is shutting down the networks to focus on the streaming platform.

SKY said it will adjust its monthly rates due to the closure of the 13 channels.

