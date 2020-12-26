Former Inquirer sports editor Ted Melendres dies aged 60

Teddyvic Silva Melendres, a former sports editor and senior news desk editor of the Philippine Daily Inquirer, died on Christmas Day. He was 60.

A proud son of Lipa in Batangas, Melendres took over as sports editor of the Inquirer in 2003 after a stint as Libre's editor-in-chief. Before that, he worked as a sub-editor at the Hong Kong Standard for a number of years.

Melendes took on a more challenging role by joining the news desk in 2017 until the rare and debilitating Lou Gehrig's Disease (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS) forced him to retire.

He is survived by wife Maria Nelanie and sons Ted Andrei, Ted Leonid and Ted Sergei and sisters Julie, Myrna, Emmie and Glacie.

Melendres was one of the best in the sportswriting fraternity, starting out as the editor of the defunct Champ Magazine and later on recruited to join the Daily Express in the mid-1980s under the late Tony Siddayao.

After that paper folded up in 1987, Melendres joined the People's Journal as its assistant sports editor before being promoted to the news desk of what was then the No. 1 tabloid in the country.

"With his vast experience as a sportswriter and news copyreader, Ted was the ideal candidate when the Inquirer searched for a sports editor," said Jun Engracia, the retired Inquirer news editor who was principally responsible for handing Melendres the reins to the sports desk. "Unassuming and low key, he was comfortable to stay behind the scenes and sit behind the desk, presiding over the Inquirer's most memorable sports coverages in the 21st century."

Melendres served two terms as president of the Philippine Sportswriters Association, the country's oldest media organization, from 2009-2011, and was responsible for some of the grandest awards nights ever staged by the organization.

"As my assistant, Ted made things a lot easier for me," Joe Antonio, the longtime People's Journal sports editor, said. "He was a good sportswriter, a good man and a great friend."

Melendres reported on the Beijing (2008), London (2012) and Rio de Janeiro Olympics for the Inquirer, and the Brazil Games in 2016.