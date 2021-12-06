Dating and Relationships

Former Ateneo spiker Aerieal Patnongon expecting a baby come 2022

by spin.ph staff
1 Hour ago
Aerieal Patnongon pregnant
Aerieal Patnongon is expecting a baby next year with her new partner.
PHOTO: yelliewellie on Instagram

AERIEAL Patnongon has found a new love and is expecting a baby come 2022.

The former Ateneo Lady Eagles middle blocker shared news of her pregnancy on Instagram and wrote: "2021’s greatest blessing."

Patnongon famously had a relationship with six-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo of the San Miguel Beermen, but the two mutually agreed to part ways back in 2019.

She has since gone back to school to study law at Saint Louis University in Baguio.

    Patnongon has also posted a photo of her new beau, sharing a photo of the happy couple as they announce the pregnancy.

    Congratulations, Aerieal!

