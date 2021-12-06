Former Ateneo spiker Aerieal Patnongon expecting a baby come 2022

AERIEAL Patnongon has found a new love and is expecting a baby come 2022.

Aerieal Patnongon pregnant

The former Ateneo Lady Eagles middle blocker shared news of her pregnancy on Instagram and wrote: "2021’s greatest blessing."

Patnongon famously had a relationship with six-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo of the San Miguel Beermen, but the two mutually agreed to part ways back in 2019.

Continue reading below ↓

She has since gone back to school to study law at Saint Louis University in Baguio.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Patnongon has also posted a photo of her new beau, sharing a photo of the happy couple as they announce the pregnancy.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Congratulations, Aerieal!

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.