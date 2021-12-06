Former Ateneo spiker Aerieal Patnongon expecting a baby come 2022

AERIEAL Patnongon has found a new love and is expecting a baby come 2022.
Aerieal Patnongon pregnant
The former Ateneo Lady Eagles middle blocker shared news of her pregnancy on Instagram and wrote: "2021’s greatest blessing."
Patnongon famously had a relationship with six-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo of the San Miguel Beermen, but the two mutually agreed to part ways back in 2019.
She has since gone back to school to study law at Saint Louis University in Baguio.
Patnongon has also posted a photo of her new beau, sharing a photo of the happy couple as they announce the pregnancy.
Congratulations, Aerieal!
