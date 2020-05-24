For many in the pro wrestling world, Hana Kimura’s death hits home

WRESTLING superstars from the WWE and other promotions took to social media to pay their respects to Hana Kimura — and to condemn the cyberbullying that may have led to it.

Ronda Rousey, the former UFC champion who is now signed on to the WWE, wrote on Instagram: “To Hana Kimura and her family, I am so incredibly sorry for your loss. .. There are no words that could possibly heal this wound... Rest In Peace Hana Kimura…”

The former WWE Raw Women’s champion continued: “If anyone reading this is suffering, know there are resources available to help.”

Another WWE women’s champ, Charlotte Flair, also posted an illustration of Kimura on her Twitter page, along with a ‘broken-heart’ emoji.

Kimura’s promotion, World Wonder Ring Stardom, announced the news of her death yesterday (Manila time). No official cause of death was given, but many online speculate that Kimura may have died by suicide. Before the announcement, the Japanese wrestler posted a series of now-deleted tweets that alluded to cyberbullying and self harm.

“[T]he most recent update on her Instagram story on Friday featured a photo of her with her cat, with a caption that reads ‘goodbye,’ reported Variety’s Alex Stedman. Stedman also wrote that fan translations of her tweets read that she “didn’t want to be human anymore.”

Rhea Ripley of WWE NXT could not hold in her disbelief. “Hanakimura was 22… 22!”

Mick Foley, who wrestled under the monikers Dude Love and Mankind, echoed Ripley’s sentiments: “Hana Kimura was 22. Please let that sink in...22. She had her whole life in front of her.”

Kimura made her in-ring debut in 2016, and moved to the Stardom promotion in 2019. She also became famous outside of the wrestling world when she starred in the hit Netflix reality show Terrace House. Fans speculate that the increased visibility from the show amplified the cyberbullying Kimura experienced.

“Social media posts with #RIPHanaKimura focused on the torrent of online criticism targeting the star after a Terrace House episode in which she slapped a housemate for washing her wrestling costume,” wrote the LA Times’ Jessica Gelt.

Netflix Japan has tweeted that they are delaying the release of new episodes of Terrace House in the wake of the news.

It has been a difficult week in pro wrestling. Just a few days ago, former WWE superstar Shawn Gaspard drowned after being caught in strong currents off the California coast.