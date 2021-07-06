Alex Eala reunites with Aussie Open co-champ Priska Nugroho for Wimby doubles

A WINNING pair reunites.

Hoping to replicate their golden run that bagged the 2020 Australian Open Girls' Doubles titles in January of last year, Alex Eala is to partner with Priska Madelyn Nugroho of Indonesia for her Wimbledon Juniors Championships Girls’ Doubles debut.

The AO win was the maiden Gran Slam feat for both Eala, 16, and Nugroho, 18.

Alex Eala is ready to take on Wimbledon doubles

In their finals match in Melbourne, the iconic duo easily crushed Great Britain’s Matilda Mutavdzic and Ziva Falkner of Slovenia, 6-2, 6-1.

Eala, Juniors World no. 3, became the first Filipina to ever win a Grand Slam title.

After conquering the 2021 French Open Girls’ Doubles last month with Oksana Selekhmeteva, the Filipina ace is already looking to bag her third Grand Slam as she debuts in the grass courts of London.

Meanwhile, Nugroho, Juniors World no. 18, is hoping to clinch her second.

Third-seeded in the tournament, they will play the first round of the Juniors’ main draw on Tuesday evening, Manila time, facing Japan’s Erika Matsuda and USA’s Valencia Xu in the opener.

Last Monday night, Eala made it past the first round of the Girls' Singles draw, dominating Argentinian Solana Sierra, 6-2, 6-4, in her Wimby debut.

