Celebrate Valentine's week at home with these foodpanda promos

THIS February, set the mood (and the table) by having your go-to food orders delivered right to your doorstep in 20 minutes or less. Whether you’re raising your glass to romance or celebrating your independence, fill your heart with warmth and your belly with food you love the most using foodpanda’s hearty deals and discounts.

The country’s on-demand food delivery service is your perfect partner as they have tons of exciting surprises lined up for this month. Starting February 13 to 20, splurge on a rich meal and use the special Valentine’s codes depending on your relationship status: SINGLE, TAKEN, or it’s COMPLICATED to enjoy exclusive discounts.

Treat yourself with foodpanda’s Valentine bundles and spend the perfect Valentine’s day at home with these surprises below:

Goldilocks

Don't let “fear of labels” stop you from being romantic on Valentine's Day. Order from Goldilocks’ selection of cakes and snacks all at 20% off. Aside from the 20% off, you can apply your complicated status by using the code COMPLICATED to get additional P38 off for a minimum order of P234 (valid all day for food delivery).

Macao Imperial Tea (Valentine’s Bundles)

Nothing quite expresses the burning passion of the heart than giving your loved one his/her favorite milk tea drink. Taste love in a cup with Macao Imperial Tea’s special Valentine’s Bundle on foodpanda. A bundle perfect for your taken heart, use the code TAKEN to get P143 off for a minimum order of P699 (valid all day for food delivery)

Serenitea (Valentine’s Bundle)

This Valentine’s, find serenity when you get Serenitea fix on a Buy-1-Take-1 offer through the Love Bundles promo on foodpanda. Choices include the Emperor Milktea and the Hokkaido Espresso, among others. Cheers! Find self-love, and order two milk teas for yourself by using the code SINGLE to get P111 off for a minimum order of P499 (valid all day for food delivery)

Shakey’s (Valentine’s Bundle)

Sometimes, the heart comes in the shape of a circle, one topped with a boatload of cheese and meats, with the excellent crust for borders. Sing slice-slice baby when you order Shakey’s on foodpanda now and enjoy the brand’s exclusive Valentine’s Bundle that includes your favorite pizzas!

Red Ribbon (Valentine’s Black Forest Cake + 15% off on all items)

The only thing that should be dark this season of love is Red Ribbon’s special Valentine’s Black Forest Cake. While ordering the Black Forest add your favorite mamon and cakes as all Red Ribbon items are yours at 15% off when you order at foodpanda!

Be sure to express your feelings this Valentine’s season by sharing and enjoying your favorite food delivery orders. Flex your relationship status by using the codes SINGLE, TAKEN, or it’s COMPLICATED when you order to get discounts and have the perfect Valentine’s Day meal at home.

