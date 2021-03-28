Stay safe at home as foodpanda continues 24-hour service

AS providers of basic necessities, foodpanda, an on-demand food delivery service, continues to operate round the clock with contactless delivery on every order.

With Covid-19 cases rising in the country, foodpanda’s commitment remains in supporting their riders, restaurant and vendor partners, and valued customers through its 24-hour operations. Dedicated to serving the public, foodpanda provides more reasons for people to stay safe at home through their big discount deals and promos both for food and grocery delivery from thousands of select partners.

To also ensure all health and safety protocols are strictly implemented, customers are asked to follow the steps below for contactless delivery:

Place an order and opt for online payment via credit or debit cards and even GCash. Upon ordering, go to the rider chat function on the foodpanda app and inform the rider that they are opting for contactless delivery. Customers can include instructions on where to leave their orders to make sure social distancing protocols are followed. Food will be placed at the designated drop off spot at the customers’ delivery address. Rider will notify customers that food has arrived via the rider chat function on the app or via call / SMS. Throughout the delivery, a one-meter distance will be maintained between the rider and customers. Customers may use the chat function within the foodpanda app to confirm receipt of their order. Delivery completed!

On the other hand, all foodpanda riders are instructed to wear their masks at all times. They are to wash their hands every two hours and after each time they handle a delivery. Lastly, if they have symptoms of illness, they are to immediately seek medical check up through our affiliated clinics and hospitals.

Stay safe at home and use the code STAYATHOME to get P100 off your food deliveries with minimum order of P499 from Mondays to Saturdays (until March 31 only). Download the foodpanda app today on iOS or Android for free and follow its official accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @foodpanda_ph.